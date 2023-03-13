Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,161 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.10. 316,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.52 and a 200 day moving average of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

