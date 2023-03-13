Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,854. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

