Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of ADTRAN worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 21.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $15.36. 131,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,561. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

