Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $900,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.16. 491,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

