Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,587. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

