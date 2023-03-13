Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,863 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,863 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. First Solar accounts for about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Insider Activity

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $208.32. 934,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $218.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.