Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

