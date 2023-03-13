Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,895,876 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

ABC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 320,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

