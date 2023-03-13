Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Cano Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CANO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the third quarter worth $502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cano Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 1,723,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,771. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

