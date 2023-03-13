Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Autodesk makes up 0.7% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.01. 561,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.