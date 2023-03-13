Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Wix.com comprises about 1.3% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,690,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. 118,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,145. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

