Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 646,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.