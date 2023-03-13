Alphabet Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,205 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,526. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

