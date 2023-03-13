Alphabet Inc. Buys New Stake in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,207,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Science 37 comprises about 0.3% of Alphabet Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 2.75% of Science 37 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Science 37 from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:SNCE traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

