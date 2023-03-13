Alphabet Inc. Invests $19.31 Million in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,000. Velo3D makes up 1.0% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 12.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Performance

NYSE:VLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. 900,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Velo3D Company Profile

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.