Alphabet Inc. Makes New Investment in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.98% of Evelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 294,413 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. 161,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,428. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

