Alphabet Inc. Purchases Shares of 189,447 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,443 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amplitude by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Amplitude Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.87. 121,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.50.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

