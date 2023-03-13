Alphabet Inc. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,928,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,778,000. Robinhood Markets makes up 2.5% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.56% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 130.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 282,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,708 shares of company stock worth $4,835,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,494. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.