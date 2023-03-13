Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 721,644 shares of company stock valued at $970,162,115. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alphatec by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

