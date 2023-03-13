Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of ATGN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. 111,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,793. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
