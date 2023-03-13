Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATGN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. 111,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,793. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

