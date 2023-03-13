Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 168,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 158,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

