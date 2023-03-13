Amaze World Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.12 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $41.12 million and $43,805.32 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00421975 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28522732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

