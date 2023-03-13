Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $95.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,388 shares of company stock worth $1,378,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

