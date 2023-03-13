American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.31

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.31 and last traded at $118.51, with a volume of 34875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

