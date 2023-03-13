AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 25,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 51,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

