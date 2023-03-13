Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Mineralys Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

MLYS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 268,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,703. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last three months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

