Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.62

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

