Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price at $43.43

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $915.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 218.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

