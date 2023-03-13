Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $49.17

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Galapagos Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of GLPG opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
