Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $49.17

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of GLPG opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

