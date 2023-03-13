Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 13th (EYE, GLAN, GPH, HSBA, ITV, MCON, MWE, PAF, RCDO, TSCO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 13th:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Global Ports (LON:GPH)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on the stock.

