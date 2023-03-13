Analyzing ProBility Media (PBYA) & The Competition

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.07% -19.01% 0.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 743 3870 5984 105 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProBility Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.11%. Given ProBility Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.08 billion $75.53 million 896.50

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProBility Media rivals beat ProBility Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

