Andrew Page Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Page sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £21,600,000 ($25,974,025.97).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON ALFA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 134.50 ($1.62). 90,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,818. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.84 ($2.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market cap of £398.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,907.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

