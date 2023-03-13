Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6.8%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.36. 339,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 987,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Trading Up 15.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Angi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 850,431 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 509,400 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.