Anson Funds Management LP Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,501 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up 3.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Shaw Communications worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after purchasing an additional 484,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SJR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. 395,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

