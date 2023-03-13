Anson Funds Management LP Buys 300,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 3,647,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

