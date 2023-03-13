Anson Funds Management LP Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

