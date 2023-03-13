Anson Funds Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2,952.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,778. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.