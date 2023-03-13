Anson Funds Management LP Invests $3.23 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 414,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

