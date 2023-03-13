Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SRAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SRAX from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

SRAX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,918. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. SRAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company, which unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. It provides tools which enhance communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors. The company operates through the Sequire and LD Micro business units. Sequire is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, which allows issuers to track their shareholders’ behaviors and trends and use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

See Also

