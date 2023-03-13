Anson Funds Management LP Sells 25,955 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 382,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.