Anson Funds Management LP Takes $322,000 Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 485,266 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 245,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,187. The firm has a market cap of $824.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

