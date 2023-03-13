Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $42.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Aramark by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,987,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.