Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 58.5% in February

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Aravive Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,380. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aravive Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

