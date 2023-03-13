Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 534 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,340,000 after buying an additional 390,263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.46. 5,322,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798,285. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $458.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

