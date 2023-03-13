Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.19 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 3.1 %

American Tower stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.23. 1,021,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

