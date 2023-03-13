Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.36 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.1% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $47,655,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 92.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.