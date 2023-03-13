Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ventas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

