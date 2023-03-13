Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACLX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth $2,159,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.