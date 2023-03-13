Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 333.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

ACHR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05.

In related news, Director Michael Spellacy bought 23,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $60,101.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $380,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 142,209 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $378,275.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 56,633 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

