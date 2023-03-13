Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 598,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Arcosa Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:ACA traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.55.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
