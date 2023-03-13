Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 598,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Arcosa Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Arcosa’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

